Tanishq’s Ugadi film celebrates its new collection

As the film unfolds, it features Swati; a young & enterprising woman who visits her home to celebrate her first Ugadi after marriage. Moments later after she enters the home, everyone notices the extra glow around her and is curious to know if she has any good news to announce to which she answered in the affirmative. Contrary to relative’s assumptions of Swati expecting her first child, the viewers are in for a surprise when she reveals the actual good news. The film is sure to leave the viewers awestruck and inspire every woman who wants to make a difference and stand out from the crowd.