Tata Asset Management launches 'Yeh Jugalbandi Hai Sahi' campaign to drive investor awareness around large & mid-cap category

On the launch, Ashish Pawar, head - marketing, Tata Asset Management, said, “We are delighted to launch our new campaign - 'Yeh Jugalbandi Hai Sahi', as a part of 'Desh Kare Nivesh' initiative. We have leveraged various art forms like music and dance, to explain the art of investment and further educate investors about large and midcap category. The fusion of large-cap and mid-cap investments meets the current demand, combining the stability of established companies with the growth potential of emerging ones to create a sustainable and moderately rewarding financial composition.”