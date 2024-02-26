Tata Capital launches 'Khoobsurat Chinta' campaign with WPL season 2 integration

Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, COO- digital and marketing, Tata Capital, said, “Our collaboration with WPL underscores our commitment to empowering women across all spheres. Our goal is to celebrate the remarkable journey of women in Indian cricket, encapsulating the essence of determination and accomplishment. Through this campaign, we are weaving the spirit of the 'Khoobsurat Chinta' into every game, celebrating moments that resonate on and off the field.”