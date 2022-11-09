Tata Capital unveils brand campaign – ‘Palak jhapkao, loan paao!’ to promote its various offerings

The ‘Palak jhapkao, loan paao!’ campaign is based on the insight of today’s fast-paced world, ever-evolving customer needs and the expectations of these needs to be met spontaneously and seamlessly. As the name suggests, customers can avail personal loan, home loan, business and vehicle loan in a swift manner from Tata Capital for all their needs. These loans are enabled on all channels and can be availed in a paperless form in minutes.