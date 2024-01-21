Tata Group extends IPL title sponsorship rights till 2028 for Rs 2,500 cr

Tata Group will be paying 13.7% more than Vivo’s bid for 2018-22. The Chinese mobile company had originally signed the deal for 2018 to 2022 for Rs 2,199 crores. Dream11 replaced it for the 2020 season and it returned for the 2021 season. However, the BCCI severed ties with the Chinese mobile company after tensions rose between India and China in 2020. Paying Rs 670 crores, Tata Group replaced Vivo as the IPL title sponsors for 2022 and 2023.