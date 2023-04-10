Tata Play Binge launches new music video ‘The Binge Song’ by Badshah

Tata Play Binge has designed an engaging campaign where 150+ influencers will be tapped to amplify this campaign. The influencers will be creating their own reels using the chorus and hook-step of the ‘The Binge Song’. Furthermore, for a user Generated Content contest on Instagram and YouTube will open the stage for all viewers to participate in the trend. The end of the campaign will also see a mashup video of the best UGC and influencer content thus curated through the campaign.