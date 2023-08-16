Tata Play celebrates 17 years of jingalala with #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath campaign

The campaign #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath pays tribute to the unsung heroes of Tata Play through a heartfelt video depicting different stakeholders' roles.
Tata Play, launched a new digital campaign, #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath. In commemoration of this significant day, the brand expressed its gratitude towards the instrumental contributors who have shaped its journey. From the forefront representatives of the brand such as dealers, technicians, and support agents, to its growing number of viewers, all were acknowledged for their vital role in establishing Tata Play as the nation’s most cherished DTH platform.
The campaign #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath pays tribute to the unsung heroes of Tata Play through a heartfelt video depicting different stakeholders' roles. The campaign features a montage video with each image strategically placed inside the number '17'. These images showcase Tata Play’s numerous contributors in action.
Talking about the campaign, a Tata Play spokesperson said, “The #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath campaign honours the relentless work of our frontline staff and our esteemed users who have been with us on this unique journey. It is their loyalty and devotion that motivates us to chart the next chapter of streaming and broadcasting in India.”
“We're thrilled to have partnered with Tata Play in bringing the #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath campaign to life. This initiative not only celebrates their remarkable 17-year journey but also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders who've been an integral part of this success story. It's a testament to Tata Play's commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences and strengthening its bond with customers across India. At Chimp&z Inc., we take pride in crafting campaigns that resonate deeply and create meaningful connections." said Angad Singh Manchanda, co-founder, Chimp&z Inc.
Tata Play also recently started beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, enabling sharper picture quality and availability in the remote corners of the country.