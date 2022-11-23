Tata Play celebrates the power of television through a new digital campaign #InnConnectionsKeNaam

Commenting on the campaign, Anurag Kumar, chief communications officer, Tata Play, said, “We believe television as a medium has the power to unite people. A show or content of common interest can bring two individuals or groups together to celebrate a shared emotion. Our campaign for World Television Day captures this essence beautifully through the lens of two kids who are strangers to each other. The response on the campaign has been very heartwarming. We are delighted that it struck a chord with the netizens.”