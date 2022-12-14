Tata Soulfull’s Masala Oats+ launches digital campaign highlighting ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’

The Tata Soulfull Masala Oats + is priced at Rs. 15/- for a 38 g pack and Rs. 219/- for a 500 g pack.
Tata Soulfull recently launched a new digital campaign for its enhanced product line, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ with a new tagline, ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’.
Addressing the core pain point of the consumer of Masala Oats being sticky, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ comes with the extra millet crunch, thus making it non-sticky and more enjoyable for consumers. The core thought has been brought alive with a 20-second film, showcasing a young married couple having a quirky conversation about their evening snack choice. It adopts a fresh strategy for marketing oats against its competition while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking healthier choices without compromising on taste.
Amit Akali, CCO and co-founder, Wondrlab, the agency behind the campaign, explained, “Like all their products, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is packed with millets, real vegetables & nutritious oats. Millets are added to make the product more crunchy. The non-sticky part even we didn’t initially believe, so we tried it. And it really was non-sticky! This belief that ‘Oats just can’t be non-sticky’ is what then became the inspiration for a sharp 20 second film. Jeet Lotia, the director, beautifully brought the chemistry between the couple alive, along with this disbelief.”
The campaign's launch also aligns with the United Nations' International Year of Millets 2023, which emphasises millet based healthy food choices and snacking. By constantly innovating and offering consumers a variety of tasty, nutritious, convenient, and modern millet-based products, Tata Soulfull is making consistent efforts to make millets mainstream. Moreover, by introducing it at a price point of ₹15, Tata Soulfull brings Goodness & Taste to the masses.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said, "We are pleased to introduce the campaign for our new product Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ which complements our existing snacking portfolio. In keeping with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to reintroduce Indian millets in more unique and convenient formats, and are confident that our new Masala Oats+, with its crunchy, non-sticky texture and four desi flavours, will be the go-to choice for consumers seeking great taste in nutritious formats. Health and wellness will remain a key consumer trend, and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to meet this demand with its 'Taste first, health forward' philosophy.”
Tata Soulfull Masala Oats + is available in four delicious variants catering to the taste preferences of consumers across markets - Mast Masala, Desi Veggie, and Tomato Twist in the North, East, and West markets. and Mast Masala, Desi Veggie, and Peppy Curry for the Southern markets. The Tata Soulfull Masala Oats + is priced at Rs. 15/- for a 38 g pack and Rs. 219/- for a 500 g pack.