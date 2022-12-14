Tata Soulfull’s Masala Oats+ launches digital campaign highlighting ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said, "We are pleased to introduce the campaign for our new product Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ which complements our existing snacking portfolio. In keeping with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to reintroduce Indian millets in more unique and convenient formats, and are confident that our new Masala Oats+, with its crunchy, non-sticky texture and four desi flavours, will be the go-to choice for consumers seeking great taste in nutritious formats. Health and wellness will remain a key consumer trend, and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to meet this demand with its 'Taste first, health forward' philosophy.”