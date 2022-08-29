Team Pumpkin bags the digital mandate for The-invERSITY

The-invERSITY is an upcoming brand that is empowering young minds to gain financial literacy and achieve financial independence in future. The-invERSITY is a unique place which aims at increasing financial literacy & awareness to students within the age group of 13 to 21 years old. This platform is built to provide live interactive classes where educators will create awareness to kids about financials and investment-related terms and processes and bring a sense of responsibility from an early age to manage money.