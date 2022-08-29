Team Pumpkin bags the digital mandate for The-invERSITY

Team Pumpkin will focus on strategising the brand's digital activities, Social Media Management, Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Optimization and Performance Marketing responsibilities.
Team Pumpkin, an integrated digital marketing agency, has successfully acquired the digital mandate for The-invERSITY. The account will be handled by the agency’s team based out of Bengaluru.
The-invERSITY is an upcoming brand that is empowering young minds to gain financial literacy and achieve financial independence in future. The-invERSITY is a unique place which aims at increasing financial literacy & awareness to students within the age group of 13 to 21 years old. This platform is built to provide live interactive classes where educators will create awareness to kids about financials and investment-related terms and processes and bring a sense of responsibility from an early age to manage money.
As a part of this digital mandate, Team Pumpkin will handle digital and performance marketing duties for The-invERSITY. In order to build and strengthen the brand’s digital presence, Team Pumpkin will focus on strategising the brand's digital activities, Social Media Management, Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Optimization and Performance Marketing responsibilities.
Speaking of this partnership, Swati Nathani, co-founder and chief business officer, Team Pumpkin said, “Having won the mandate for The-invERSITY is a matter of pride. At Team Pumpkin, we believe in growing exponentially with upcoming trends and innovations while staying rooted to consistency. We plan to build a new and fulfilling path for The-invERSITY as per their vision and enhance the brand's presence with our creative and strategic planning.”
Commenting on the creative collaboration, Aditya Roy, COO and Co-founder, The-invERSITY, said, “We’re really excited to be working with Team Pumpkin for amplifying our digital presence and starting this journey together. We trust their approach and insights with our brand and hope to reach newer heights and build it effectively.