Team Pumpkin on-boarded Bear Staffing

Team Pumpkin, a 360-degree digital marketing agency has won the social media and SEO mandate for a USA-based Staffing Agency - specializing in high-volume industries and skillsets. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will create a communication strategy to take on a three-pronged objective which is to create awareness about the brand & convert the leads into potential customers. The Mumbai office of Team Pumpkin will service the account.
Bear Staffing Services has a singular vision of supporting organizations from the tedious process of high-volume hiring. All across the USA, the company has successfully solved employee search crises for businesses spanning a wide range of industries.
Gary and Sherri Johnson, executive vice president & president said, “Bear Staffing Services follows the mantra that filling traditionally high-volume and high-turnover positions, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have high expectations. At Bear Staffing, they believe the strongest proof of performance is what their customers say about them. Bear's Inverted Recruiting Model, High Volume, High Turnover Specialization, Technology-Driven Speed to Fill and WBENC and Facility Clearance make Bear Staffing different from the others.” Team Pumpkin’s marketing insights will help us actualize our organizational goals. We also share similar values with Team Pumpkin, making this partnership even more delightful.
Swati Nathani, chief business officer and co-founder, at Team Pumpkin, said, “Bear Staffing believes in the strongest proof of performance and that makes working for them more rewarding. This is what makes us a perfect fit for each other as it aligns with our own goals and philosophy. Team Pumpkin vows to go above and beyond to actualize their marketing goals & maintain the brand value for customers.”