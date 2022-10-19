Team Pumpkin to manage Maple - An Apple Premium Reseller's Performance Marketing and Social Media Management

Swati Nathani, chief business officer and co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “Maple’s innovative approach and dedication to their service are quite intriguing and a pleasure to work with. It comes with a scope for a lot of learning and creativity. Maple is on the right path, they know what they are doing and aim to change and disrupt the shopping experience of the Indian audience. This is what makes us a perfect fit for each other as it aligns with our own goals and philosophy. Team Pumpkin vows to go above and beyond to actualise their marketing goals & maintain the brand value for customers.”