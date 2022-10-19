Team Pumpkin to manage Maple - An Apple Premium Reseller's Performance Marketing and Social Media Management

The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Team Pumpkin, a 360-degree digital marketing agency has won the social media and performance marketing mandate for Mumbai and Mangalore-based Apple Premium Reseller & Authorised Service Providers offering a best-in-class experience for everything Apple. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will create a communication strategy to take on a three-pronged objective which is to create awareness about the brand & the value provided to the consumers to further increase sales. The Mumbai office of Team Pumpkin will service the account.
Maple’s founder & managing director, Manil Shetty said, “Shopping is not just related to purchases, it is the value for money & customer satisfaction that we bring through our service. Maple customers buy products and services that not only satisfy their needs but also lift their moods and give them a delightful experience. Aside from Apple products, Maple provides valuable programs like Eleva, a privilege program along with super-fast delivery across India, giving us an edge over other premium resellers in Mumbai, Mangalore, and across the country. Team Pumpkin’s marketing insights will help us actualise our organisational goals. We also share similar values with Team Pumpkin, making this partnership even more delightful.”
Swati Nathani, chief business officer and co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “Maple’s innovative approach and dedication to their service are quite intriguing and a pleasure to work with. It comes with a scope for a lot of learning and creativity. Maple is on the right path, they know what they are doing and aim to change and disrupt the shopping experience of the Indian audience. This is what makes us a perfect fit for each other as it aligns with our own goals and philosophy. Team Pumpkin vows to go above and beyond to actualise their marketing goals & maintain the brand value for customers.”