Terrāi Hyderabad releases brand film highlighting Telangana's heritage

Terrāi, a neo-Telangana culinary destination in Hyderabad, has launched a brand film celebrating Telangana’s heritage and culinary legacy. The film captures Telangana’s landscapes, cultural traditions, and cuisine, offering viewers an immersive look into the region’s identity.

Speaking about the idea behind the brand film, Anisha Deevakonda, creative head and partner, Terrāi, said, “There is an untold depth to India that many are yet to fully discover, especially within the Southern States. With an unwavering pride in our heritage and a deep respect for our roots, we realised the importance of taking ownership in presenting the rich tapestry of culture and history that defines Telangana. This understanding sparked the inception of Terrāi. Our vision was to craft a brand film that would not only celebrate the culinary opulence of our beloved home-State, but also highlight the region's vibrant artistry, exquisite craftsmanship, and close-knit communities. This film is not merely a portrayal of a restaurant or a brand - it is a heartfelt tribute to the essence of Telangana: its people, its culture, and its timeless, unparalleled flavours."

Terrāi’s brand film, set against the landscapes of Zaheerabad and Narelu Tanda, showcases Telangana’s culture through its people, traditions, and culinary heritage. Highlighting Terrāi’s pillars—'Culinary, Culture, and Community'—the film features local farmers, artisans, chefs, and families, celebrating the region’s history and shared food rituals.

The brand film’s soundtrack, composed by Sameer Rahat, combines classical poetry with modern soundscapes, reflecting Telangana’s cultural heritage and adding emotional depth to the narrative. The film features the voice of Padma Shri Kinnera Mogulaiah, a master of the traditional Kinnera instrument, adding authenticity to the narrative.