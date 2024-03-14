tgthr unveils ‘Kya Lagta Hai?’ campaign for BGMI

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims is to engage more players in the game and showcase the diverse modes available on BGMI.
In a bid to redefine storytelling for product-led campaigns, tgthr and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), a battle royale game, have launched the Kya Lagta Hai? campaign. The campaign is designed to familiarise BGMI enthusiasts with the game's diverse array of gameplay modes in a fun manner.
Many players have yet to explore all the enjoyable modes, including Quick Match Arcade, Gun-game, Domination, Payload, Classic, and Ultimate Arena, to the fullest. This campaign is created to remind the audience of these modes.
As part of this campaign, a series of four new films have been released to help players discover different modes on BGMI and enjoy new and unique experiences on their favourite game. In these films, individuals facing serious and tense situations are pleasantly surprised by a BGMI player. The player encourages them to download the app and embrace the fun, capturing the craze and excitement for BGMI in a humorous manner against a serious backdrop.
Srinjoy Das, associate director and lead- marketing, KRAFTON India, said, "The Kya Lagta Hai campaign introduces a new outlook on BGMI's diverse game modes. Our approach with tgthr was to shatter conventions and surprise our fans with a set of quirky films. We hope this film encourages more players to discover the absolutely fresh array of engaging modes available on BGMI and the hilarity that ensues when they invite their friends over for a quick match."
Aalap Desai, CCO and co-founder, tgthr said, "Be it brand love, or user awareness or doing good briefs, our lens at tgthr is the same. We look for an opportunity to see how it can be done differently, how it can be done better, and how it can be done effectively. It doesn’t matter what asset it is; it needs to be interesting. We found the sharp offering in this brief as the strongest talking point and went all out, had a few laughs, and bam! We had a great campaign on our hands. Needless to say, BGMI is an amazing client to work with and a mind-blowing brand to work on."
