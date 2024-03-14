tgthr unveils ‘Kya Lagta Hai?’ campaign for BGMI

Aalap Desai, CCO and co-founder, tgthr said, "Be it brand love, or user awareness or doing good briefs, our lens at tgthr is the same. We look for an opportunity to see how it can be done differently, how it can be done better, and how it can be done effectively. It doesn’t matter what asset it is; it needs to be interesting. We found the sharp offering in this brief as the strongest talking point and went all out, had a few laughs, and bam! We had a great campaign on our hands. Needless to say, BGMI is an amazing client to work with and a mind-blowing brand to work on."