The Advertising Club’s 54th edition of ABBYs to be held from 24th-26th May 2023 at Goafest

With preparations in full momentum, The Advertising Club also announces the Awards Governing Committee for the 54th edition of ABBYs which includes:

1. Partha Sinha, President Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club

2. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council

3. Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council

4. Ajay Chandwani, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club

5. Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands

6. Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice-President, The Times of India Group

7. Prasanth Kumar, CEO, Group M South Asia

8. Jaideep Gandhi, Founder, Another Idea

9. Mohit Joshi, Managing Director, Havas Media

10. Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe

11. Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications

12. Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka Advertising