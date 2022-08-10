Next drives Now – The all-new Hyundai TUCSON launched in India.
Hyundai Motor India, country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and the largest exporter since its inception, today launched the dynamic and luxurious all-new Hyundai TUCSON. Hyundai’s flagship SUV – the all-new Hyundai TUCSON exemplifies advanced technology and modern dynamism, forming the Vanguard that will define future mobility transformation in India.
Commenting at the Launch of the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are happy to introduce the 4th Generation Hyundai TUCSON in India for the delight of our most loved Indian customers. Our vision for the all-new Hyundai TUCSON was to reshape possibilities and reignite imaginations of our customers by introducing a world-class SUV to India. This global best-seller for Hyundai in 2021 has truly captivated the imagination of customers in India and reflects our global identity in the most immaculate fashion. We remain committed to our customers in India, as we continue to drive the transformation of the Indian automotive landscape and introduce advanced technologies, bringing Indian customer experience at par with the global levels. With the introduction of Hyundai SmartSense, we have yet again showcased the authentic engineering capabilities of Hyundai through our Level 2 ADAS technology.”
Created along the lines of Hyundai's Global Design Identity of "Sensuous Sportiness”, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON epitomizes the brand’s Global SUV legacy with a strong India connect. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON has been conceptualized to encapsulate - Revolutionary Dynamism, Modern Elegance, Intelligent Technology and Future Readiness. The amalgamation of these bespoke facets makes the all-new Hyundai TUCSON the rich choice of achievers, who are always on the lookout for what they can do next. For this set of highfliers, the finish line is just the beginning and their ‘Next drives Now’. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON has been developed to exemplify:
Featuring Connecting LED Tail Lamps, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON displays wide proportions with a luxurious yet hi-tech appeal. Showcasing truly premium craftsmanship, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON features a three-dimensional logo garnish that is applied below the rear glass. With precision detailing, the Parametric pattern bumper adopts a finely detailed pattern that exudes dynamism. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON epitomizes Hyundai’s innovation with the application of Concealed Rear Wiper with Washer. Complementing the SUV’s sporty character, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON features a Rear Spoiler with LED High Mount Stop Lamp and Shark Fin Antenna.