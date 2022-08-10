The all-new Hyundai TUCSON launched in India

Commenting at the Launch of the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are happy to introduce the 4th Generation Hyundai TUCSON in India for the delight of our most loved Indian customers. Our vision for the all-new Hyundai TUCSON was to reshape possibilities and reignite imaginations of our customers by introducing a world-class SUV to India. This global best-seller for Hyundai in 2021 has truly captivated the imagination of customers in India and reflects our global identity in the most immaculate fashion. We remain committed to our customers in India, as we continue to drive the transformation of the Indian automotive landscape and introduce advanced technologies, bringing Indian customer experience at par with the global levels. With the introduction of Hyundai SmartSense, we have yet again showcased the authentic engineering capabilities of Hyundai through our Level 2 ADAS technology.”