The business case for positive gender portrayals in advertising is real, say ASCI and Kantar

Preeti Reddy, chairwoman, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said: “Mainstreaming positive gender portrayals is an exciting opportunity for creating engaging and impactful advertising. While taking a firm stand against inequality is commendable, there is space to tell vibrant brand stories between the extreme ends of objectifying and deifying women. Without being preachy, subtle subversions on slice-of-life moments, gender roles and responses have the potential to make the viewing experience rewarding for consumers as well as to plant the seed of a fresh mental gender map. Positive gender portrayal is not just about occasional tributes but also about a more conscious integration of progressive portrayal of genders in advertising. Such advertising holds the potential to deliver higher marketing RoI and to help create a more inclusive world.”