The Clio Awards will now take place in 2021

The awards show will take place in April 2021 making Clio Awards another event/ awards show casualty of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Clio Awards has made changes to its program schedule allowing the company and its entrants to celebrate this year’s best creative work at a later date.
It is extending its entry and eligibility window in 2021 and moving its awards ceremony from October 2020 to April 2021.
In the press release, the organisers said, “The program is currently open for entries, but the company will extend its lowest entry fee window into the fall and work with entrants on a flexible payment schedule until March 2021. All submissions completed since the launch on January 27th will be considered as part of the current, extended program cycle.”
Clio Awards president Nicole Purcell said, “Dealing with the challenges brought on by the coronavirus has been tough on us and the industry we serve. We understand that everyone is having to make difficult decisions and we wanted to be able to take something off their plate for right now.”
“Our business only thrives when our entrants thrive, so we decided the best way to honour the creative community would be to give them time to focus on their staff and the new realities their companies face, but we know that the industry will persevere and continue producing inspiring work and we don’t want anyone to miss out on the benefits of highlighting that. With this new schedule, we look forward to getting back to the business of bringing people together to celebrate creativity at a time that feels more appropriate,” she added.
“We’ve talked about moving our show back to the spring for some time, so this was a natural choice for us and the new schedule will remain in place for the foreseeable future,” continued Purcell.
The Clio Awards program will now run on the following schedule:
Eligibility Window—January 1, 2019- February 12, 2021
Deadline I – September 18, 2020
Deadline II – December 4, 2020
Deadline III – February 5, 2021
Judging—February 2021
Awards Ceremony—April 2021
The Clio Awards has become the latest event to be forced to cancel or move its schedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, Cannes Lions moved its Festival of Creativity to 2021 while Spikes Asia 2020 was cancelled.
The One Club moved its creative week online and D&AD cancelled its 2020 event.
Since the virus doesn’t have a vaccine yet, it has affected the entire world with cases going over a million while the death toll crossing 82, 000 but a point to note is that over 3 lakh people have recovered.