The Local Talk secures ad sales rights for CricHeroes

The Local Talk, an advertising agency has secured an advertising sales mandate for the North India market for CricHeroes, the cricket-scoring app with 32M+ registered users.

This partnership allows brands to connect with millions of cricket enthusiasts and players who rely on CricHeroes for scoring and match analytics.

Diamond Dogra, director of The Local Talk, commented, "With CricHeroes’ unique value proposition, brands have an invaluable opportunity to engage with India’s passionate cricketing fraternity. This is a chance to leverage the app’s widespread reach and user base, creating strong connections with fans and players alike."

Parth Jhala, head of strategic initiatives at CricHeroes, added, "We’re thrilled to welcome The Local Talk as our ad sales partner for the North India region. This collaboration brings exciting advertising opportunities for brands to connect with the cricket community in a meaningful way, while also providing our users with a more engaging app experience”.