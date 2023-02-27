‘The Missing Dulha’ campaign by HDFC Life educates viewers on life insurance

Speaking on this unique campaign, Vishal Subharwal – chief marketing officer & group head - strategy, HDFC Life, said “One of the barriers to life insurance penetration in India has been the fact that the category benefits are not fully appreciated by potential consumers. Our purpose as an organisation has been to simplify products and come up with features that make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers. The challenge put forth to the marketing team was to demystify life insurance and do it in a manner that make the category appeal to a wider audience pool. "