‘The Missing Dulha’ campaign by HDFC Life educates viewers on life insurance

The campaign aims to create awareness on the importance of life insurance and its various product categories.
HDFC Life, India’s leading life insurers, endeavours to educate consumers by creating differentiated content about its diverse suite of products in a manner that is both informative as well as entertaining.
With its latest campaign, ‘The Missing Dulha’, HDFC Life aims to create awareness on the importance of life insurance and its various product categories through a set of ten films with the help of a story that revolves around a groom who goes missing on his wedding day.
Aptly titled ‘The Missing Dulha’, these ten byte-sized films humorously capture the nuances behind a classic Indian family wedding, the various characters and their idiosyncrasies. Each film ends with a cliff-hanger to keep the audience interested in what’s coming next while communicating a feature of life insurance plans in a unique and humorous manner.
Speaking on this unique campaign, Vishal Subharwal – chief marketing officer & group head - strategy, HDFC Life, said “One of the barriers to life insurance penetration in India has been the fact that the category benefits are not fully appreciated by potential consumers. Our purpose as an organisation has been to simplify products and come up with features that make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers. The challenge put forth to the marketing team was to demystify life insurance and do it in a manner that make the category appeal to a wider audience pool. "