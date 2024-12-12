The Pant Project unveils 'Into the Woods' Inspired by Landour

The Pant Project, a menswear brand, has introduced its latest collection, “Into the Woods,” through a video campaign that reflects the essence of slow living and a connection to nature. Inspired by the serene winter landscapes of Landour.

The launch video highlights life as a series of moments with nature, loved ones, and oneself. It showcases scenes of quiet moments, interactions with friends, and solitude, emphasising dressing to suit these meaningful occasions. The collection is designed for both casual gatherings and winter walks, focusing on simplicity and seasonal comfort.

Commenting on the collection Udit Toshniwal, co-founder and creative director, The Pant Project said, “Into the Woods' represents more than just a collection — it's a reflection of how we view modern living. We've crafted these pieces for those who understand that life's most meaningful moments often unfold in quiet settings, whether it's a thoughtful conversation by the fire or a solitary walk through the hills. Each garment is designed to be both a witness to and enabler of these moments, combining comfort with consciousness, style with substance.”

The collection includes formal pants, chinos, and cargo pants made with Merino Wool. Available in classic patterns like checks, houndstooth, and solids, it is designed for winter wear and is available on The Pant Project's website and retail outlets.