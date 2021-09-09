The Script Room wins creative mandate for Games24x7

Speaking about the win, Ayyappan Raj, founder, The Script Room said, “We are super excited to partner with Games24x7 on their brands. They are fabulous to work with and we hit it off very well as a team. Gaming is a very interesting category and a lot of learning for us. And Rummy is a hugely popular game and the online community is quite robust. The films are coming out really good and you can expect to see some exciting, super fun work super soon!”