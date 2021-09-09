The Script Room wins creative mandate for Games24x7

The company owns some of India’s best-known skill games including RummyCircle and My11Circle, and a raft of casual games.
Games24x7, India's largest multi game platform onboarded The Script Room as creative agency partner.
Founded by New York University trained economists Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006, Games24x7 is India’s largest multi-game platform backed by marquee global investors including Tiger Global and The Raine Group. The company owns some of India’s best-known skill games including RummyCircle (India’s largest platform to play Rummy online) and My11Circle (India’s second-largest fantasy sports platform), and a raft of casual games. It specialises in using behavioural science, technology, and artificial intelligence to provide personalised game playing experiences. This year, Games24x7 has ventured into the $70 billion global gaming market with specific focus on the United States and will continue to grow internationally and domestically through its innovative games.
Speaking about the creative mandate for the campaign, Avik Das Kanungo, director - brand and marketing strategy, Games24x7 said “At Games24x7, players’ experience is of utmost importance to us. Our brand campaigns are aimed at celebrating the joy, spirit, and slice of life moments of playing skill based games. As we continue to expand our offerings in the skill gaming space and extend awesome game playing experiences to more gaming and sports enthusiasts, we are delighted to partner with The Script Room. The team’s approach, thinking is really simple and sharp focussed on the task.”
“We just finished shooting a vibrant brand campaign with the iconic Indian film actor and our brand ambassador Prosenjit Chatterjee, that celebrates the high spirit of our players and brings alive the joy of playing Online Rummy on RummyCircle. We are excited about the way the campaign has shaped up and hope online skill gaming enthusiasts will love the proposition,” Kanungo added.
Speaking about the win, Ayyappan Raj, founder, The Script Room said, “We are super excited to partner with Games24x7 on their brands. They are fabulous to work with and we hit it off very well as a team. Gaming is a very interesting category and a lot of learning for us. And Rummy is a hugely popular game and the online community is quite robust. The films are coming out really good and you can expect to see some exciting, super fun work super soon!”