The sixth edition of IndIAA Awards concluded in Mumbai

Suresh Narayanan, jury chairman and chairman & managing director, Nestle India, in his video message said “It’s been a privilege and honor to be the Jury Chair for 3 years in a row. These awards are the most prestigious in the advertising and communications. This year IndIAA Awards received 200 plus nominations across all the 31 categories. I want to congratulate every award winner for their outstanding work, you need to be truly proud of your yourselves, your agency, partners, teams, customers, consumers stakeholders and of everyone who has been involved in the success of the campaign”