The Sleep Company launches #OneMoreHour campaign to promote better sleep habits in India

The Sleep Company's co-founder Priyanka Salot stated, "An ideal sleep cycle should be 7 hours however our poll results indicate that the majority of individuals do not get enough sleep. With India being the second most sleep-deprived country; we want to advocate better sleep habits among individuals and contribute to a healthy society. We are overwhelmed to see the response from this campaign with people pledging to rest well. This World Sleep Day, let us pledge to sleep #OneMoreHour every day and take a step towards a healthy sleep routine.”