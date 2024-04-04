The Whole Truth Foods CEO and Rohan Joshi dish out truth about protein brands in new campaign

Following Rajput's request for no artificial sweeteners or random chemicals, Joshi removes Sucralose, Lead, and Aspartame from the group. Observing this, Rajput politely requests a protein powder that is completely light and clean, which slightly annoys Joshi. He remarks, “Are you seeking protein or a conscience? Avoid asking for irrelevant details,” and he departs. Mehta steps in to reassure Rajput, saying that The Whole Truth is there to support him.