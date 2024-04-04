The Whole Truth Foods CEO and Rohan Joshi dish out truth about protein brands in new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad urges people to buy a protein like their conscience - light and clean.
After highlighting how brands play on consumer mentality by using deceptive terms to provide healthy food, food and beverage company The Whole Truth Foods, in collaboration with comedian Rohan Joshi, took a jab at protein powders in its latest ad.
Encouraging viewers to opt for 'real' protein over harmful chemicals, the commercial emphasises the importance of choosing products that align with one's conscience - light and clean. The ad is directed by Karan Talwar and produced by Harkat Studios.
In the advertisement, Rohan Joshi portrays Dr. Protein, while Shashank Mehta, founder of The Whole Truth Foods, takes on the role of The Whole Truth. Together, they assist Kunal Rajput, a fitness trainer, in finding a suitable protein powder. When Joshi asks Rajput what he's looking for, Rajput expresses his desire for a protein powder with genuine 24 grams of protein. In response, Joshi eliminates options containing amino spikers, which include amino acids such as glycine, glutamine, arginine, and creatine.
Following Rajput's request for no artificial sweeteners or random chemicals, Joshi removes Sucralose, Lead, and Aspartame from the group. Observing this, Rajput politely requests a protein powder that is completely light and clean, which slightly annoys Joshi. He remarks, “Are you seeking protein or a conscience? Avoid asking for irrelevant details,” and he departs. Mehta steps in to reassure Rajput, saying that The Whole Truth is there to support him.
The company has launched its line of whey protein featuring the lightest and cleanest ingredients. Additionally, it highlights its endorsement by Cult.fit, a fitness and personal wellness brand, further establishing its credibility and reliability.
In 2022, the brand initiated its campaign starring Joshi, comprising a three-part ad series. The ads addressed various topics such as added sugar, chemicals, and misleading food photography. The first ad showcased Joshi coaching Mehta on labeling products made in a chemistry lab as “100% natural”. In the end, the ad read, “Don’t eat hidden chemicals, eat real food.”
In the second ad, the company targeted brands for including added sugars in their products. The ad said, “Don’t eat artificial sweeteners. Eat real food.”
In the third ad, Joshi was depicted at a photo shoot where the food appeared delectable. However, as Mehta attempted to taste it, he discovered the truth behind the seemingly enticing display, realising that not all that glitters are gold. The ad concluded with the message, “Don’t buy fake food photos, buy real foods.”
Each description of the ad videos credits Steve Jobs and Apple, as they are inspired by the Mac Vs PC ads. This advertising campaign by Apple ran from 2006 to 2009.
The Whole Truth Foods offers a range of products including energy bars, protein powder, spreads, chocolates, peanut butter, and more. It claims that its products are gluten-free, sugar-free, preservative-free, and beyond.
The surge in the startup ecosystem has led to a trend where entrepreneurs appear in their own brand advertisements. Examples include Peeyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart; Vineeta Singh, founder of SUGAR Cosmetics; Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, co-founders of Mamaearth; and Chetan Kanani, co-founder and CEO of Alpino Health Foods.