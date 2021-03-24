TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for ALTBalaji

Full services digital and social media marketing agency, TheSmallBigIdea, has been awarded with the social media duties for ALTBalaji, Balaji Telefilms' subscription based video-on-demand platform. Within just seven years of operation, the agency has grown from strength to strength on the back of data driven insights and content backed by their in-house analytics tool ‘ACE’. The addition of ALTBalaji, further leverages the agency’s entertainment portfolio and helps it establish itself as a partner of choice amongst the media and entertainment brands for their social and digital marketing needs.