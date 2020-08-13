TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full services digital marketing agency, TheSmallBigIdea has won the social media mandate for the India counterpart of globally acclaimed music label, Universal Music. Within just six years, TheSmallBigIdea has come to be a trusted partner to leading media and entertainment brands in India spanning across national as well as regional television channels, Bollywood and regional films, OTT streaming platforms, production houses, music labels, etc. for their social and digital marketing needs. The addition of Universal Music India to TheSmallBigIdea’s existing clientele marks the agency’s foray in the English music industry. Universal Music India boasts of an extensive catalogue of legendary recordings, music publishing, live events, production, brand partnerships and merchandising efforts throughout India. The music giant has been recognized for its association with leading global artistes.