Third Umpire takes a front foot in Hitachi Air-Conditioners's new campaign

The third umpire gives the ultimate decision in cricket, but nobody knows how he looks like. What he does in free time? Is he cool or is he serious? Driving netizen’s curiosity for the Third Umpire, Hitachi’s quirky campaign aims to reveal the identity of the Third Umpire and establish a humorous cross connection, a cross-over of the world of cricket, and the new exciting features of Hitachi air conditioners that never fail to amaze its customers. With this campaign, Actor Kiku Sharda is returning in its new Coolest Third Umpire avatar to entertain and engage people in this season of cricket and heat. With a fun teaser the campaign which will have 5 very entertaining episodes will be taking on all major social platforms – Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. In addition to Hindi, the video will also be available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.