Three Fourth Solutions wins digital mandate for Horizon Plaza

Horizon Plaza is a place that offers world’s finest cuisines, promotes fresh ideas and provides a perfect environment to foster creativity. A premium socializing zone, the place brings you exotic cocktails and cuisines from all around the world with leading restaurants like Artusi Ristorante, Delhi Club House, Hahn’s Kitchen, Khan Chacha, Whiskey Samba, Townhall, Cafe Tonino and many more along with cafes like Starbucks and Chaayos giving you an ideal place to hang out with your friends.