Three Fourth Solutions wins digital mandate for Horizon Plaza

Three Fourth Solutions (TFS), a leading marketing agency in India has bagged the digital mandate for Horizon Plaza, a place for finest cuisines, creativity, fresh ideas and unmatched ambience, located at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram. Under the scope of the mandate, TFS will work to further enhance the brand's digital presence by offering creative solutions, campaigns and reflecting the vision of the brand through social conversations thereby building a strong digital community for the brand.
Horizon Plaza is a place that offers world’s finest cuisines, promotes fresh ideas and provides a perfect environment to foster creativity. A premium socializing zone, the place brings you exotic cocktails and cuisines from all around the world with leading restaurants like Artusi Ristorante, Delhi Club House, Hahn’s Kitchen, Khan Chacha, Whiskey Samba, Townhall, Cafe Tonino and many more along with cafes like Starbucks and Chaayos giving you an ideal place to hang out with your friends.
“We are glad to have TFS on-board for our digital activities and have always had a great working relation with regards to DLF Cyberhub. We’re looking forward to the creative ideas presented by them that can help us expand the digital presence for Horizon Plaza.” said Himanshu Sharma, Marketing Head at DLF.
Three Fourth Solutions is an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Kolkata with its offices in Delhi and Guwahati. The agency specializes in creating unique campaigns and changing the digital ball game for its clients. Having worked with over 400+ clients over 7 years, Three Fourth Solutions looks forward to generating great results and a long-lasting relationship with Team Horizon.