Three Fourth Solutions wins digital mandate for Juvas

Juvas, based in Kolkata, has a strong pan-India presence with its operations managed through various offices and manufacturing units in Kolkata, Noida and Delhi. Already spread across 5 countries over the past 50 years, the brand has a robust network of around 20,000+ dealers, distributors and retailers. Its USP lies in delivering complete electrical solutions to its consumers. It provides them with LED lights, switches & accessories, wires & cables, switchgears, fans, meters, conduits & fittings, poles and many other products, thereby offering them a one-stop solution for all their electrical requirements.