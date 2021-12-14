Three Fourth Solutions wins digital mandate for Juvas

It will be responsible for the brand's product publicity and reputation management across India.
Three Fourth Solutions (TFS), one of India’s leading marketing agencies has bagged the PR & Digital Media mandate for Juvas, India’s leading manufacturers of premium quality electrical goods for the last five decades and an end-to-end solution provider in the Power Distribution Equipment industry. Under the scope of the mandate, TFS will manage all the media duties of the brand and its strategic PR activities. It will be responsible for the brand's product publicity and reputation management across India.
Juvas, based in Kolkata, has a strong pan-India presence with its operations managed through various offices and manufacturing units in Kolkata, Noida and Delhi. Already spread across 5 countries over the past 50 years, the brand has a robust network of around 20,000+ dealers, distributors and retailers. Its USP lies in delivering complete electrical solutions to its consumers. It provides them with LED lights, switches & accessories, wires & cables, switchgears, fans, meters, conduits & fittings, poles and many other products, thereby offering them a one-stop solution for all their electrical requirements.
Gaurav Bhutoria, CEO, Juvas says “We are thrilled to have TFS on-board as our Digital Media & PR partner. We look forward to their strategic and creative ideas that will help us expand our reach and bring the best image, opportunities and outcomes for our business.”
Three Fourth Solutions is an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Kolkata with its offices in Delhi and Guwahati. The agency specializes in creating unique campaigns and changing the digital ball game for its clients. Having worked with over 400+ clients over 7 years, Three Fourth Solutions looks forward to generating great results and a long lasting relationship with Team Juvas.