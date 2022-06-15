Three Fourth Solutions wins digital mandate for Supertron Electronic

Supertron, founded in 1993 by Mr. V. K. Bhandari, is a leading information technology and telecommunications distribution house in India that has progressed from a regional to a national level in a short period of time. Supertron serves over 11,000 channel partners across the country. Supertron's expansion has been strengthened by its strategic alliances with more than 24 MNC firms, which have helped the company secure its place as one of India's leading distribution houses.

TFS will endeavour to improve the brand's digital presence under the terms of the mandate by providing creative solutions, campaigns, and social discussions that represent the company's vision, resulting in the creation of a strong digital community for the brand.

“We are looking forward to working with TFS, in order to communicate with our audience better. We hope that this collaboration is successful and both our goals are fulfilled!’, says Supertron Marketing and Sales Director, Deepak Bhandari.