Three Fourth Solutions wins digital mandate for WorldMark Gurgaon & Aerocity

Spearheaded by its Delhi office, TFS will undertake and overlook all digital assets under the terms of the mandate.
Three Fourth Solutions (TFS), an independent full stack marketing agency headquartered in Kolkata has won the Integrated Marketing mandate for Worldmark, a prominent retail hub catering to both national and international corporations.
Situated in the Delhi NCR region, Worldmark is a highly desirable development encompassing 1.5 million square feet of office and retail space, along with 0.3 million square feet of lively retail and food & beverage areas. The project boasts an impressive exterior and meticulously designed interiors, including walkways, spacious elevators, and captivating floor views. Serving as a comprehensive solution for commercial and retail businesses, Worldmark offers a modern and convenient shopping experience with its top-notch quality, contemporary design, well-maintained interiors, and a vibrant atmosphere. Visitors have the opportunity to explore an array of fashion and lifestyle brands, purchase electronics, indulge in delectable cuisine at various restaurants, or simply unwind at one of the cafes. The brand's fundamental principles revolve around delivering exceptional hospitality, fostering a sense of belonging, and providing personalized services to its valued guests.
Spearheaded by its Delhi office, TFS will undertake and overlook all digital assets under the terms of the mandate, for Worldmark's Gurgaon and Aerocity properties. All of these will be made to align with the company's vision and ethics, resulting in the creation of a robust digital as well as offline community for the brand.
Siddhant Jain, director - Three Fourth Solutions also commented on the win saying “We are delighted to have been chosen as the Digital partner by Worldmark. This is a testament to the strength of our team and our track record of delivering strategic, integrated communications programmes that deliver results, and we are looking forward to generating great results and a long lasting relationship with them over building their core digital presence. The team will work closely with the brand stakeholders to deliver on digital distribution and customer engagement."