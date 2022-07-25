Thums Up celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with its new #HarHaathToofan campaign

The #HarHaathToofan campaign features inspirational stories of athletes like Sourav Ganguly, former Indian national cricket team captain and current President – BCCI, who instilled self-belief & fearlessness in the Indian cricket team taking it to new heights of victory ; Avani Lekhara, first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top, despite losing her legs in an accident when she was 11 yrs old ; and Nikhat Zareen, Indian Boxer and IBA Women’s World Boxing 2022 gold medalist, who became a world champion by showcasing great endurance and fortitude in a sport, which was traditionally considered masculine. The new campaign by the brand is an extension under its #PalatDe umbrella, which was initially unveiled last year during Thums Up’s worldwide partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.