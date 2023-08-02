Thums Up launches 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao' campaign ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

The campaign film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. Ritu Sharda, CCO at Ogilvy India (North) said: “This world cup, India will win or will India win, this is the debate that is stirring up a toofan in every Indian’s mind. As we stand by our team and believe they will win, we can’t help but wonder about the form and caliber of the other heavy weights that will make this world cup a nail-biter. In a very Thums Up way, this is the debate we’ve captured for our big ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. As the official beverage partners, we’ve launched an all-platform campaign that starts with the debate right here on our cans and gets more toofani as the World Cup comes closer. This is part one, stay tuned for more toofan.”