Tic Tac Seeds partners with food & entertainment influencers to redefine post-meal experience

Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero India (part of Ferrero Group), announced its collaboration with prominent influencers on Instagram, as it establishes its unique proposition of being the ultimate "post-meal mouth freshener." In India, where flavourful cuisine leads the food habits, Tic Tac Seeds offers a delightful blend of modern mint with a touch of traditional flavours, providing the perfect ending to every desi meal.
Recognizing the Indian tradition of its diverse and aromatic dishes, Indians have long cherished the practice of enjoying a traditional mouth freshener after a meal. Tic Tac Seeds taps into this cultural preference by delivering a modern twist to the traditional experience. With crushed seeds of Saunf and other desi flavours enclosed within the classic Tic Tac pill, Tic Tac Seeds captivates taste buds with its balanced blend of modern minty freshness and the nostalgic appeal of traditional flavours.
To further enhance its connection with the target audience, Tic Tac is embracing the popular internet trend of infinity zoom videos or picture-in-a-picture format. By leveraging this creative format, Tic Tac Seeds is giving challenge to popular influencers, to spot the Tic Tac Seeds pack in the video, the aim is to captivate viewers and effectively communicate its proposition of ‘Post Meal Mouth freshener’ to the digitally savvy generation.
The collaboration with renowned food and entertainment vloggers will enable Tic Tac Seeds to reach a wider audience and showcase the product's unique offering in an engaging and relatable manner. Through an immersive experience, Tic Tac Seeds aims to establish itself as the go-to choice for individuals seeking a refreshing and desi post-meal experience.
“We are excited to collaborate with popular food and entertainment influencers by leveraging a popular internet trend, and establish Tic Tac Seeds, an innovative product format with crushed Seeds inside the Tic Tac pill, making it the ultimate companion for post-meal refreshment. At Tic Tac, consumer has always been at the heart of all our endeavours. & We strive to keep understanding their preferences and curate products that cater to their unique needs", said, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pills & Gums, Ferrero India.
Tic Tac Seeds, presenting a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity, is set to revolutionize the way people conclude their meals, adding a touch of Indian tradition to everyday post meal moments.