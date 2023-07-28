Tic Tac Seeds partners with food & entertainment influencers to redefine post-meal experience

“We are excited to collaborate with popular food and entertainment influencers by leveraging a popular internet trend, and establish Tic Tac Seeds, an innovative product format with crushed Seeds inside the Tic Tac pill, making it the ultimate companion for post-meal refreshment. At Tic Tac, consumer has always been at the heart of all our endeavours. & We strive to keep understanding their preferences and curate products that cater to their unique needs", said, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pills & Gums, Ferrero India.