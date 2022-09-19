Tiger Shroff groove with Zen mode On in Pebble’s anti-hustle culture campaign

Komal Agarwal, the co-founder of Pebble, echoed the sentiments saying that “it is fine for once to miss a deadline and switch off one’s mind to achieve the Zen mode. The campaign by Pebble aims to ensure mental strength and stability amid the cut-throat race to chase multiple professional goals while going on with other day-to-day activities and responsibilities”. She further said that in addition to the brand’s ethos, its extensive smartwatch range is also engineered to help people keep a tab on their health & fitness metrics and enhance their lifestyle with added convenience and comfort.