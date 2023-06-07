Tiger Shroff stars in a fresh Layer’r Shot ad; the first major spot after the brand's violent and misogynistic ads from 2022 

The new ad plays on the typical trope of a deodorant making a man a ladies' man.
Layer’r Shot’s new ad starring actor Tiger Shroff plays on the expected tropes of deodorant ads in India – a fragrance which stays and makes you a ladies' man. It is bland but an earth-shattering improvement from its 2022 ads which viewers deemed incredibly offensive, and that they promoted rape culture and toxic masculinity.
The brand’s ads from 2022 created a furore among viewers and led to not only their suspension from ASCI but actions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and the Delhi Police filed an F.I.R. against the brand.
"We sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals and several communities and beg their pardon," reads the statement,” read the brand’s statement in light of the reaction to its ads.