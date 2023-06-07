By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Tiger Shroff stars in a fresh Layer’r Shot ad; the first major spot after the brand's violent and misogynistic ads from 2022 

The new ad plays on the typical trope of a deodorant making a man a ladies' man. 

Layer’r Shot’s new ad starring actor Tiger Shroff plays on the expected tropes of deodorant ads in India – a fragrance which stays and makes you a ladies' man. It is bland but an earth-shattering improvement from its 2022 ads which viewers deemed incredibly offensive, and that they promoted rape culture and toxic masculinity.  

The new ad was played on Star Sports during the ongoing World Test Championship finals between India and Australia. There are two more ads, each short-form in length, which haven’t appeared on television but are available on Layer’r Shot parent Adjavis Venture Limited’s YouTube channel. 

Also Read: When all publicity is not good publicity

The brand’s ads from 2022 created a furore among viewers and led to not only their suspension from ASCI but actions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and the Delhi Police filed an F.I.R. against the brand. 

"We sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals and several communities and beg their pardon," reads the statement,” read the brand’s statement in light of the reaction to its ads.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com