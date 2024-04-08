Tiger Shroff wants you to add Coke Zero to your meal in this spot

What sets this recent campaign apart, however, is the strategic positioning of Coke Zero as an accompaniment to a meal—an approach reminiscent of a previous marketing tactic employed by Coca-Cola's subsidiary, Thums Up. In a notable ad campaign featuring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, Thums Up was portrayed as the ideal beverage pairing for a quintessential Indian dish—biryani. Khan's memorable line, "You don't drink a soft drink with Biryani. You drink Toofan," cleverly positioned Thums Up as the beverage of choice for such culinary occasions.