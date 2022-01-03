Tinder shows us the cutesy version of first dates and kisses in four new films

In the last week of December, Tinder released some data points which reflected its love for Gen Zs and gave us insights such as, “38 per cent of the Gen Z cohort on its app is looking for someone trustworthy while 36 per cent are seeking a connection with a sense of humour, 12 per cent are on the lookout for someone who “is not an ass”, and 14 per cent are looking for a kind date.”