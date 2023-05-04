Tonic Worldwide awarded digital creative media mandate for L’Oréal Paris

Committed to quality, to scientific excellence and to disruptive innovation, L’Oréal Paris is proud to be the world’s #1 beauty brand that is synonymous to accessible luxury and moves the world.

Speaking on the new win, Chetan Asher, Co-Founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “We are excited to partner with L’Oréal Paris in its vision to reach relevant audiences for this category. Being a very specialised category, it needs a deep understanding of the consumer need gaps to nudge them with the right communication within various stages of their online journey. Our specialist arm GIPSI, will play an important role along with our ecommerce expertise in realising this vision.”