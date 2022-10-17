Tonic Worldwide bags integrated digital mandate for car&bike

“Mahindra First Choice has big goals with its brand car&bike. We plan to become India’s leading one stop multi brand retail destination for all things cars & bikes. And we are thrilled to have Tonic Worldwide as our digital partners to make car&bike as the go to brand for anyone seeking to buy used cars or anything else related to automobiles. Through a multi-agency pitch we zeroed down on Tonic for their brilliance in customer-first strategic and creative thinking. The digital world is the new battle ground for all new age brands. We welcome Tonic Worldwide as our partner in achieving our vision of enabling both the new & current generation of India to the world of cars & bikes.” – Saniel Bhelekar, Brand Head of Mahindra First Choice.