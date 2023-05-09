Too Yumm announces Varun Dhawan as Brand Ambassador for their New Indian Namkeen Range

Snacking brand Too Yumm! from Guiltfree Industries, part of the FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has roped in Bollywood celebrity Varun Dhawan as their brand ambassador for their new Traditional Indian Namkeen range being introduced in the market. They have unveiled a new digital campaign film, featuring him. This film will be the first in a series of many ground-breaking campaigns on the range. In this campaign titled “Varun Dhawan!! Too Yumm Namkeen Ke Shaukeen | NO Palm Oil” Varun Dhawan is spotted binging on his favourite Too Yumm Namkeens like Aloo Bhujia, Bikaneri Bhujia, Moong Dal etc. in different avatars and encouraging Indians to become ‘Namkeen ke Shaukeen’. His witty, quirky and fun character personifies the brand’s attributes of unconventional offerings & pepping up their consumers. The speciality of the products in the Too Yumm Namkeen range is NO use of Palm Oil which makes it a healthier snacking option.