Too Yumm announces Varun Dhawan as Brand Ambassador for their New Indian Namkeen Range

The film begins with his hero entry and swag during a movie shoot, spotlighting his chucklesome act with Too Yumm Namkeens in focus.
Snacking brand Too Yumm! from Guiltfree Industries, part of the FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has roped in Bollywood celebrity Varun Dhawan as their brand ambassador for their new Traditional Indian Namkeen range being introduced in the market. They have unveiled a new digital campaign film, featuring him. This film will be the first in a series of many ground-breaking campaigns on the range. In this campaign titled “Varun Dhawan!! Too Yumm Namkeen Ke Shaukeen | NO Palm Oil” Varun Dhawan is spotted binging on his favourite Too Yumm Namkeens like Aloo Bhujia, Bikaneri Bhujia, Moong Dal etc. in different avatars and encouraging Indians to become ‘Namkeen ke Shaukeen’. His witty, quirky and fun character personifies the brand’s attributes of unconventional offerings & pepping up their consumers. The speciality of the products in the Too Yumm Namkeen range is NO use of Palm Oil which makes it a healthier snacking option.
Heralded by Varun Dhawan, the film begins with his hero entry and swag during a movie shoot, spotlighting his chucklesome act with Too Yumm Namkeens in focus. The director’s confusion and Varun’s humour led by his eccentric character leave people intrigued. Throughout the movie, Varun Dhawan binges on Too Yumm Namkeens, emphasising on ‘No Palm Oil and Great Taste’ messaging.
Too Yumm has been a market disruptor in the snacking segment. Marking their entry into the Indian traditional Namkeen space, the film features 11 popular variants made in Rice Bran Oil instead of Palm Oil. Too Yumm namkeens combines its signature expertise of healthier snacking and the traditional taste of Namkeen to bring consumers a more evolved snacking experience, which is healthier compared to other namkeen options available which use Palm Oil. Use of rice bran oil helps in reducing the saturated fat content in Namkeen by up to 35%, while retaining the same traditional taste that Indian consumers love. The campaign aims to establish a strong connect with its tasty, healthy, and innovative offerings for the consumers urging them to choose ‘No Palm Oil’ products.
Commenting on the launch, Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head Retail and FMCG at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said, “As a brand, Too Yumm has always believed in creating meaningful innovations fCommenting on the launch, Mr. Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head Retail and FMCG at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said, “As a brand, Too Yumm has always believed in creating meaningful innovations for our consumers, and the launch of our new Namkeen portfolio is a testament to that. With our signature expertise in healthier snacking and the traditional taste of Namkeen, we are excited to offer our consumers a guilt-free snacking experience without Palm Oil and no compromise on taste. We believe that these range of products will create a significant impact in the lives of consumers, and we are excited to continue our journey of disrupting the snacking space with innovative and purpose-driven products.”
"We are extremely delighted to have Varun Dhawan as our new brand ambassador. His wittiness, joy, and quirkiness perfectly embodies the principles of our brand, and we think that his affiliation with Too Yumm will increase our exposure and have a greater impact. This new campaign is a unique digital first campaign from the brand and will also have a strong Influencer leg to create better awareness and engagement among consumers," said Mr Yogesh Tewari, Vice President of Marketing at Guiltfree Industries, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. "We believe that by making the right choice of ingredients, we can make a significant impact in the lives of our consumers, while also disrupting the Namkeen category in India."
"I am thrilled to be a part of the Too Yumm family and excited to promote a brand that is not only committed to creating healthier snacking options but is also dedicated to preserving the traditional taste of Indian snacks. As someone who loves to snack, I am happy to associate myself with a brand that offers guilt-free and delicious snacking options to people across India. With the launch of Too Yumm Namkeen which do not have Palm Oil, I am confident that we are going to revolutionize the way people eat Namkeen in India. So let's all become Namkeen ke Shaukeen with Too Yumm Namkeens!" said Varun Dhawan, commenting on the New Too Yumm namkeen campaign
Too Yumm has a wide range of 11 popular variants in its namkeen portfolio: Aloo Bhujia, Bikaneri Bhujia, Moong Dal, Salted Peanuts, Tasty Nuts, Soya Sticks, Punjabi Tadka, All-In-One, Khatta Meetha, Kolkata Masala Mix and Ratlami Sev. All these variants are available in Rs.5, Rs.10 and 200gm Packs. The new Namkeen range and will be available across all major retail stores in India.
To promote the new Namkeen range, Too Yumm has pulled all stops and partnered with the best creative minds at Mullen and roped in the production muscle of Dharma 2.0 along with Mr. Vasan Bala who is a celebrated film director, to create a Fun and Quirky campaign that highlights the use of Palm Oil in the Namkeen category and encourages consumers to make an informed choice.
Working with Too Yumm and Varun Dhawan was an exhilarating experience. While the brand promises lip smacking Namkeen options, Varun wins hearts with his heart warming smile and mass appeal. With the folks at Mullen as the creative agency and Dharma 2.0 being the production partners / producer, the film comes alive with great production quality and it’s always fun with every new challenge thrown your way when you’re making a film. Looking forward to a great association in the near future too. - Preetha Iyer