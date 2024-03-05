Touch925 launches #SheIsEnough campaign, celebrating women's strength and imperfections

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign encourages women to embrace their imperfections and showcases their achievements and challenges beyond superficial judgments.
On this International Women's Day 2024, Touch925, a premium jewellery brand, presents a campaign addressing the spirit of self-love and empowerment by encouraging women to embrace their perfect imperfections.
The #SheIsEnough campaign by Touch925 is dedicated to celebrate the multifaceted nature of women. It focuses on highlighting their achievements, strengths, and challenges beyond superficial judgments.
Through this campaign, Touch925 aims to provide a platform for women to share their stories of overcoming obstacles, pursuing their passions, and making a difference in their communities. Whether it's breaking barriers in male-dominated industries, advocating for social change, or simply persevering through life's challenges, every woman's story is valued and celebrated.
In a society rife with narrow-minded mentality, women often face scrutiny and judgment regarding their inner qualities, achievements, and contributions. Despite the strides towards progress, these archaic ideals still persist. However, amidst these challenges, Touch925 seeks to stand as a beacon reminding women of their inherent worth beyond societal standards.
Nishit Begwani, CEO of Touch925, said, “I firmly believe that real shines through when we embrace our unique imperfections. Through our #ShelsEnough initiative, we empower women to share their narratives on social media. Whether it’s triumph over challenges, pursuit of passions, or impact in their communities, every story is valuable. From shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated industries to advocating for social justice, every woman's narrative holds immense value and deserves to be honoured. Together, let’s celebrate the strength and accomplishments of women worldwide by sharing yours with the hashtag #ShelsEnough."
Touch925 offers something for every woman, catering to different styles, preferences, and occasions. In addition to its commitment to style and elegance, Touch925 also prioritises craftsmanship and affordability. Each piece is crafted from pure 92.5 sterling silver, ensuring durability, longevity, and timeless allure.