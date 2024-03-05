Touch925 launches #SheIsEnough campaign, celebrating women's strength and imperfections

Nishit Begwani, CEO of Touch925, said, “I firmly believe that real shines through when we embrace our unique imperfections. Through our #ShelsEnough initiative, we empower women to share their narratives on social media. Whether it’s triumph over challenges, pursuit of passions, or impact in their communities, every story is valuable. From shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated industries to advocating for social justice, every woman's narrative holds immense value and deserves to be honoured. Together, let’s celebrate the strength and accomplishments of women worldwide by sharing yours with the hashtag #ShelsEnough."