Trivoli Digital wins integrated digital solutions and communications mandate for Ambit Realtors and Developers

Trivoli Digital, has announced its recent partnership with Ambit Realtors and Developers.
After a rigorous selection process, Ambit Realtors and Developers have selected Trivoli Digital to manage its comprehensive digital initiatives. As part of this mandate, Trivoli Digital will be responsible for designing and executing innovative strategies to elevate Ambit Realtors and Developers' brand presence in the digital space and enhance its reputation as a reliable and visionary real estate developer.
"We are delighted to be entrusted with the integrated digital transformation mandate for Ambit Realtors and Developers," said Mr. Kunal Ajmera, director of Trivoli Digital. "Our team is committed to leveraging our expertise and creativity to showcase Ambit's unique value proposition to the buyers, effectively. We look forward to driving their online presence to new heights and contributing to their continued success."
"We believe that Trivoli Digital's vision aligns perfectly with our brand's values, and after a rigorous selection process, we are excited to embark on our digital journey with the Trivoli team," said Rajendra Sharma, chairman and MD, of Ambit Realtors and Developers. "Their holistic approach, reputation for delivering results, unique approach and keen understanding of the real estate landscape, made them the ideal choice for this partnership. We are confident their strategic approach will help elevate all our upcoming projects’ digital presence and help us connect with our audience more effectively."