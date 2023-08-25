Trivoli Digital wins integrated digital solutions and communications mandate for Ambit Realtors and Developers

"We believe that Trivoli Digital's vision aligns perfectly with our brand's values, and after a rigorous selection process, we are excited to embark on our digital journey with the Trivoli team," said Rajendra Sharma, chairman and MD, of Ambit Realtors and Developers. "Their holistic approach, reputation for delivering results, unique approach and keen understanding of the real estate landscape, made them the ideal choice for this partnership. We are confident their strategic approach will help elevate all our upcoming projects’ digital presence and help us connect with our audience more effectively."