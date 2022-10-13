Truecaller reaffirms commitment to protect India from scam with latest campaign

The campaign aims to create a safe space in the world of online communication.
Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications platform has launched a new campaign to convey an important message. Conceptualised by Truecaller and The Womb, the campaign depicts the true essence of India and its people. With two names and one identity, our large and vibrant India also has many mini India's within. We know that the smartphone is just as important a tool for people in the cities as it is for small-town India. Everyone needs to be protected from the menace of unwanted communication.
These films are a humble attempt to leave a mark on the audience with the use of the ‘laal rang’. What makes this message intuitive and impactful is when the use of the color red is used to signify scam/harassment calls, it seamlessly ties back to the popular saying – ‘Buri nazar wale tera muh kala’. The campaign aims to create a safe space in the world of online communication.
In a quest to go that extra mile and help users stay away from spam, scam, and online frauds, Truecaller has been undertaking various initiatives in the form of campaigns, working with the Government of India and creating awareness among the youth with the help of cyber safety training.
Speaking about the campaign films, Kari Krishnamurthy, chief commercial officer at Truecaller says, “Indian culture is very deep-rooted and the practices and customs we follow are a result of strong beliefs. With this campaign, we have not only tried to capture the core of the problem faced by people in the form of harassment/scams but also how it is the collective feedback and spam markings from the community that make such fraudulent calls appear red. I’m hopeful that with the help of these meaningful films, we will be able to further our cause and help create a line of defense against unwanted communication.”
Further elaborating on the idea behind the campaign, Navin Talreja, Co-founder, The Womb says, “Through the consumer work, which our team did in smaller towns i.e. 'Bharat', we realised that the product was highly relevant for them, but awareness and discovery were limited. This discovery gave us our brief: launch Truecaller for 'Bharat' in the most simple yet disruptive way. The product benefits both the individual user and the community at large. With this campaign, our intent is to start a movement and make India's largest community help safeguard each other.”