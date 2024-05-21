Two months after the ‘cheese controversy’, McDonald’s holds on

Sonam Shah, founder and CEO, Treize Communications, a PR agency, says that the brand has worked efficiently to address the concerns of the consumers. She says, “This is a good and positive step taken by the brand to address the issue. After the outbreak and suspension of one outlet in Maharashtra in February 2024, the FSSAI verified in March 2024 that McDonald’s India uses 100% real cheese. So, in a way launching this campaign after 2 months works well for the brand. It denotes that they waited for a clear chit from authoritative bodies and are not “just promoting” their side, which could have seemed in the face.”