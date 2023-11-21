Tynor's latest campaign celebrates ‘Dadu Superhero’ defying physical challenges

The campaign video showcases how the brand helps individuals in overcoming physical hurdles like pain and injuries.
Tynor Orthotics, an orthopedic manufacturer and global healthcare brand has unveiled its brand campaign featuring a captivating video, ‘Dadu Superhero’. The initiative delves into the poignant narrative of a retired army veteran, portrayed as the superhero grandfather.
The story unfolds as the veteran, reuniting with his grandson after the challenges of COVID, embarks on a quest to reclaim his strength and exceed the expectations of his beloved grandson. The video shows how the old man becomes a superhero again with the support of Tynor's transformative products. The brand’s mission is vividly portrayed in the film, highlighting the tagline, Har Superhero ki support Tynor’.
In a realm where the impact of pain and injuries can be life-altering, Tynor Orthotics stands to empower all its consumers.
The brand video is live on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Tynor encourages viewers to share their stories of resilience and recovery using the hashtag #Support.
Speaking on the occasion, Abhaynoor Singh, director, Tynor Orthotics, said, "We at Tynor have always been dedicated to delivering optimal care and support, empowering individuals of all ages to overcome their pain and injuries and reclaim their hopes and dreams. We aspire for this campaign to be a source of inspiration and a testament to the human spirit's resilience in the face of any physical adversity embodied in the slogan ‘Har Superhero ki support Tynor’."
"We want our athletic and non-athletic consumers to know that we are here to support them through our ergonomic and science-backed products designed with the intent to minimise discomfort and offer comfort of quality daily use products", he added.