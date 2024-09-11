Uber reintroduces its Uber 'Black' service in India after a decade

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Uber, a ridesharing app announced the launch of its Uber Black category, starting with Mumbai next week. This new addition is a step towards addressing the growing preference of Indian customers towards premium offerings.
Uber Black offers a range of cushioned features designed to elevate the ride with unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
It features new, high-quality cars to ensure consistent vehicle standards. Passengers will have access to top-rated drivers trained by fleet partners for reliable service. The app is designed to make the booking process easy and focused on passenger comfort. This service is aimed at those looking for a more upscale travel experience.
Uber Black allows for a personalised ride with customisable features like quiet mode, temperature control, and help with luggage. You can opt for cooling to be turned up or down before you even hop into the car. With extended wait times, riders benefit from an additional 5-minute pickup window without incurring a waiting fee, offering greater flexibility.
Commenting on the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads. As the largest on-demand mobility network with industry-leading matching, routing, and pricing tech and scaled fleet operations - we are bringing the magic of consistent high quality service and premium comfort with Black. As India’s leading multimodal mobility service, Uber endeavors to cater to the full spectrum of riders, from those seeking affordable rides on two or three wheels to those who desire a truly well-appointed experience in premium vehicles.”