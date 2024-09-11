Uber reintroduces its Uber 'Black' service in India after a decade

Commenting on the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads. As the largest on-demand mobility network with industry-leading matching, routing, and pricing tech and scaled fleet operations - we are bringing the magic of consistent high quality service and premium comfort with Black. As India’s leading multimodal mobility service, Uber endeavors to cater to the full spectrum of riders, from those seeking affordable rides on two or three wheels to those who desire a truly well-appointed experience in premium vehicles.”