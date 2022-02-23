Unacademy launches learning product ‘Unacademy Icons’

Added Tendulkar, “Sports has the potential to impart several life skills, like persistence, teamwork, confidence, etc. Cricket is the biggest sport in India. I have partnered with Unacademy to extend our vision of democratising high quality education in cricket. We want to reach out to anyone interested to learn this lovely game across the length and breadth of India, and beyond that as well. I truly hope the structured curriculum and the interactive content we have built for the platform, basis my life learnings, are helpful for everyone.”