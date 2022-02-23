Unacademy launches learning product ‘Unacademy Icons’

The first ad features a cricket course by sports icon Sachin Tendulkar.
Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, has just announced the launch of a learning product, called 'Unacademy Icons'. It is a platform built to provide a structured curriculum taught by industry icons.
It will bring together stalwarts from different fields, such as sports, arts, business, leadership and more, and conduct curated lessons on their subject of expertise. It will give people across the country an opportunity to learn, with a single subscription. The lessons will be available in English and Hindi to begin with, and will later be available in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.
The first Icons segment, ‘Cricket with Sachin’, has been developed in collaboration with world-renowned legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, as a part of a stronger content-led integration with him in the sports learning category. Tendulkar will mentor Unacademy learners through a series of 31 interactive lessons of over seven hours. The curriculum is co-created by Tendulkar and his brother Ajit.
Pre-booking for Icons started yesterday (February 23) at a limited price offer of Rs 299, with a one-year validity. The first 10 lessons will be launched on February 28, and subsequent 21 lessons will be released in the following weeks.
The course offers a variety of features, such as in-show graphics and animations, that make the lessons engaging and interactive. The curriculum also offers quizzes between each chapter that will act as notable benchmarks to test the learner's knowledge in their course journey.
On the occasion of the launch, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group, said, “We have developed Unacademy Icons to bring a platform of structured curriculums for several aspirational courses in India with industry stalwarts. Our first step is to democratise high quality pedagogy for cricket with world-renowned cricketer, Sachin.”
“We are thankful to Sachin for working closely with us to develop the curriculum, which caters to anybody looking for cricket content for upskilling or learning. We are hopeful that learners across the country will benefit from the customised topics, which have been carefully designed and distributed.”
Added Tendulkar, “Sports has the potential to impart several life skills, like persistence, teamwork, confidence, etc. Cricket is the biggest sport in India. I have partnered with Unacademy to extend our vision of democratising high quality education in cricket. We want to reach out to anyone interested to learn this lovely game across the length and breadth of India, and beyond that as well. I truly hope the structured curriculum and the interactive content we have built for the platform, basis my life learnings, are helpful for everyone.”