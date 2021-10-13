Unacademy’s IPL ad wants youngsters to learn from their mistakes

The ad film is set to the tune of ‘Remember (Walking In The Sand)’ by George Morton, and the voices of Jaaved Jaaferi and Tiara Arpit give it a twist.
Unacademy has rolled out its Indian Premier League (IPL) film for this year, titled ‘Mistake - The Greatest Teacher’, commemorating its second year of association with the tournament as an official sponsor.
The film draws an interesting correlation between cricket and education, with an inspirational message for its young viewers. The film equates on-field misses in cricket with academic mistakes, and urges learners to embrace obstacles and learn from them.
The film retains the flavour of the last IPL ad ‘Cracking the Game’, and begins with an important question, “IPL se kya seekha?” The 70-second-long clip starts with cricket legend and Unacademy brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar asking this question and then cuts to a learner who introduces the theme of the film, which is learning from mistakes.
The narrative then intersperses match moments comprising missed catches, failed runouts, miss fields, and other embarrassing incidents with cutaways of learners. As the film weaves through these highlights, it drives the message that making mistakes is an inevitable part of learning and it’s important to take every obstacle in your stride.
To emphasise the message of learning from mistakes, the film uses the soundtrack of ‘Remember (Walking In The Sand)’ by George Morton and gives it a quirky twist in the voices of Jaaved Jaaferi and Tiara Arpit. The song ‘Oh No’ has been chosen to deliver the message that before you say ‘Oh No’ to the mistakes, don’t forget to take a step back and embrace the learnings.
The film has garnered over 15 million views across social media and digital platforms, with positive reviews.